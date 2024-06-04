BJP’s ally NPP faces setback in Meghalaya Lok Sabha elections

The Nationalist People’s Party (NPP), an ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), encountered significant electoral setbacks in the parliamentary elections in Meghalaya.

Notably, the NPP lost its stronghold seat of Tura and secured a distant third position in the Shillong seat.

Former Minister Agatha Sangma suffered defeat to Congress candidate Saleng A Marak by a substantial margin of 1,55,241 votes.

Marak secured 3,83,919 votes, while Agatha Sangma, the incumbent MP and sister of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, received 2,28,678 votes. Zenith M Sangma of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) finished third with 48,709 votes.

The Tura seat, held by the Sangma family since 1991, notably by the late Purno Ajitok Sangma, the father of Conrad K Sangma, witnessed a significant shift in electoral dynamics.

This outcome marks a significant setback for the NPP, a key constituent of the BJP-led NDA alliance.

In a notable development, a new entrant in Meghalaya’s political arena, the Voice of People Party, saw its candidate Ricky Andrew J Syngkon emerge victorious by a remarkable margin of over 3.7 lakh votes, marking the regional party’s maiden Lok Sabha triumph.

In the Shillong seat, the NPP’s candidate, Ampreen Lyngdoh, secured a distant third position with 1,86,488 votes, while the incumbent Congress Member of Parliament was the runner-up with 1,99,168 votes.