BJP youth wing hold widespread protests against Cong in National Herald case

The BJP’s Yuva Morcha on Friday held protests in several parts of the country, demanding the resignation of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the wake of the money laundering-linked National Herald case.

Various state and district units of BJP’s Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in Delhi and other parts took to the streets.

Advertisement

In Delhi, the protest was led by BJP Yuva Morcha chief Sagar Tyagi, which was attended by youth front’s national general secretary Rohit Chahal, state general secretary Arun Daral, Gaurav Jorasiya, and other youth wing members.

Advertisement

“This entire case is from 2012, during the Congress regime, and the petitioners were from Congress itself. Therefore, Congress leaders need to realize that the BJP has no role in this case. Now, when investigative agencies are probing the case under court orders, why are Congress leaders—especially Rahul and Sonia Gandhi—feeling troubled?” Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said.

The BJP leader further said that when the National Herald matter occurred, Manmohan Singh was the then Prime Minister, and alleged that, however it was Sonia Gandhi, who acted as “super PM,” who had Rahul managing the situation.

“The public’s tax money, collected as donations, was embezzled through Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) and a company called Young India,” Sachdeva claimed.

According to the BJP leader, “This case dates back to 2012, during the Congress government. Now, when the investigative agencies are doing their job, why does it bother them,” Sachdeva said.

He further stated that when investigative agencies began probing the matter, Congress leaders went to the High Court claiming incorrect valuation, but the court, however, confirmed the validity of the investigation and allowed it to continue, Sachdeva said.

Sachdeva also said that now when the country is demanding accountability, they are in discomfort. “Until we get answers, our fight will continue, he added.”

Speaking on the occasion, Tyagi said, “The family that looted the country, implemented Article 370 to divide it, and gave refuge to anti-national forces, must now be held accountable. Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed Article 370, and now Rahul Gandhi must answer in the National Herald case,” he added.

Meanwhile, the youth wing of the BJP also held protests at several other places in the country, including, Chandigarh, Jammu, Jharkhand, Assam, Kullu in Himachal and others with regard to the alleged involvement of Gandhi’s in the matter.

Under the leadership of district president Sanjay Ray, BJYM Bongaigaon, Assam also took to the streets demanding swift action against the senior Congress leaders in the National Herald case, stating that youth voices are united against corruption.

BJYM also shared a poster on its account on X, with a hashtag, “Congress Hatao Desh Bachao”.

The graphic shared by the BJYM, took a dig at Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, with a caption alleging that Congress and corruption—an endless saga, and also mentioned different alleged scams surrounding the grand old party.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Anurag Thakur also slammed the grand old party over the case, stating that the entire ecosystem of the Congress started to feel sensation after hearing the name of National Herald, alleging that the party has been caught red handed for stealing.

Thakur also accused the Congress of being allegedly involved in several scams since independence.