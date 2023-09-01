BJP worker shot dead at Union Minister Kaushal Kishore’s Lucknow residence, suicide note found

A BJP worker was shot dead inside Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore’s residence in Dubagga area of the state capital on early Friday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Vinay Srivastava and a close associate of Vikas Kishore, the son of the Union Minister.

Police said that Vinay, 24, was shot in the head. The pistol used in the incident is of MP’s son Vikas Kishore.

Advertisement

DCP West Rahul Raj said the family members of the deceased have accused six people of murder, out of which three accused have been detained by the police.

Police said that Vinay was shot dead in the head with a pistol at around 4 am on Friday morning. The body was lying on the ground near the bed.

Arun Pratap Singh alias Bunty, Shamim Baba, Ankit Verma, Ajay Rawat and two other unknown people were present on the spot.

The family members have filed a complaint accusing Ajay, Ankit and Shamim of murder.These 3 have been taken in custody by police.

Union Minister Kaushal Kishore has said that his son was not present here at the time of the incident and was in Delhi.

Kaushal Kishore said that four to five people were present in the house when the incident occurred.

“When I came to know, I contacted the Commissioner. The pistol is my son’s and the deceased Vinay has been with my son since 2017,” he said.

The Union Minister said the victim was a good boy and there is no pressure on the police. Police should take strict action against whoever is guilty.

“My son Vikas has been present in Delhi since 4.30 pm yesterday. He is going to return to Lucknow in a while. I want the police to solve the murder case,” he said.

However, the minister’s son Vikas Kishore has posted a photo of himself and the air ticket sitting in the flight on social media. It is claimed that he had left for Delhi on the evening of August 31.

Meanwhile, family members are protesting and demanding justice. They have blocked the Kanpur highway. The body has been handed over to the family after postmortem examination for cremation.