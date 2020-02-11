Congratulatory messages for Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal by non-BJP ruled states’ Chief Ministers have started pouring in after the results showing party’s massive victory in the Delhi Assembly elections.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Kejriwal’s victory said, “I congratulate Arvind Kejriwal and the people of Delhi for AAP’s victory in Delhi election. People have shown that the country will be run by ‘Jan ki Baat’, not ‘Mann Ki Baat’.”

“BJP called Kejriwal a terrorist but couldn’t defeat him,” he added.

Newly elected Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren also congratulated Arvind Kejriwal through a tweet in Hindi.

“I congratulate Arvind Kejriwal on making a hat-trick of victory. The people of Delhi have once again accepted development and love over politics of hate and grudge,” he said.

जीत की हैट्रिक लगाने पर .@ArvindKejriwal जी को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएँ। दिल्ली की जनता ने एक बार फिर विकास एवं प्रेम को अपनाकर नफ़रत और द्वेष की राजनीति को परास्त करने का कार्य किया है। — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) February 11, 2020

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also congratulated Kejriwal for his thumping victory in Delhi.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called her Delhi counterpart to congratulate him on his party’s performance in the national capital.

“I have congratulated Arvind Kejriwal, people have rejected BJP. Only development will work, CAA, NRC, and NPR will be rejected,” Mamata Banerjee told reporters.

Congratulations @ArvindKejriwal as #DelhiResults show @AamAadmiParty all set to win #DelhiElection2020 with a thumping majority yet again. Leaders playing on faith through hate speech & divisive politics should take a cue, as only those who deliver on their promises are rewarded. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 11, 2020

Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of Kerala also congratulated Arvind Kejriwal terming the AAP’s performance as a ‘resounding victory’ in Delhi elections.

“Let this victory be a harbinger for pro-people and inclusive politics in our country,” he said in a tweet.

Congratulations to @ArvindKejriwal and @AamAadmiParty on a resounding victory in Delhi elections. Let this victory be a harbinger for pro-people and inclusive politics in our country. pic.twitter.com/oJYbH7YsA3 — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) February 11, 2020

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also congratulated Delhi CM for his performance in the Delhi election.

“I congratulate Arvind Kejriwal ji and also thank the people of Delhi who rejected the politics of hate, betrayal and destruction,” he said.

After the result of this election, BJP will not remember any Bagh,” he added.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the Delhi election results gave three words response, “Janata maalik hai (public is boss)”.

A question was thrown at the CM during a function in memory of BJP icon Deen Dayal Upadhyaya.

At present, AAP won 13 seats and leading at 50 seats while BJP is leading on 6 seats and won one seat in the 70 seats Assembly.

