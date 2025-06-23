BJP Will Win Bihar, Save Jharkhand from Turning into Bengal: Giriraj Singh

Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh, during his visit to Jharkhand on Monday, launched a blistering attack on political adversaries in Bihar and Jharkhand, asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would return to power with a full majority in Bihar, and prevent Jharkhand from undergoing a demographic transformation akin to Bengal.

Speaking to the media after inspecting the Netaji Subhas Medical College and Hospital at Adityapur in Saraikela-Kharsawan district, the Minister said, “The people of Bihar will once again reject the Gabbar family. Lalu Yadav is Gabbar, and his son Tejashwi is playing the role of Super Gabbar.” He asserted that the BJP remained the world’s largest political party and would reclaim Bihar through its development-focused mandate.

In sharp remarks directed at the Jharkhand government, Singh accused Chief Minister Hemant Soren of promoting infiltration and appeasement. “Hemant Soren wants to turn Jharkhand into Bengal, and his political inspiration, Mamata Banerjee, is attempting to convert Bengal into Bangladesh,” he said. The Minister claimed that senior tribal leader Champai Soren had distanced himself from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and aligned with the BJP to protect the identity and demography of Jharkhand.

Earlier, Singh attended the convocation ceremony of Netaji Subhas University, which also runs the medical college he later inspected. Lighting the ceremonial lamp, he lauded the institution’s contribution to higher education and described Chairman Madan Mohan Singh as a “Vikas Purush” for his role in advancing medical education in the state.

Reiterating his charge, Singh said the Soren-led regime was settling Bangladeshi Muslims across the state, pushing local tribal and native communities to the margins — a move he called “vote-bank politics” aimed at altering Jharkhand’s demographic balance.

Touching upon development initiatives, Singh said the Union Government had drawn up plans to boost Jharkhand’s silk and textile sector. “An initiative for indoor Tasar cultivation has been launched in Nagri, Ranchi, and proposals are being developed to establish large-scale textile hubs across the state,” he noted.

He further highlighted the Centre’s achievements in expanding healthcare infrastructure, stating that numerous new MBBS colleges and increased seat allocations were evidence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to improving medical education nationwide.