BJP will throw infiltrators out of Jharkhand, bring law against them: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday expressed confidence that Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s government is going to end in Jharkhand and warned that with that, infiltrators who have encroached on tribals’ land, will also be thrown out.

Addressing a public rally in poll-bound Giridih in Jharkhand, Home Minister Shah said, “…I want to tell the infiltrators that CM Hemant Soren’s government is going to end, your time will also come to an end. The BJP will throw you out of Jharkhand. Those who have encroached on the land of tribals, we will bring a law against them.”

Flaying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he said when Congress was in power, terrorist attacks from Pakistan were frequent but when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, he eliminated terrorism by surgical strike and airstrike.

“Rahul Gandhi’s party, Congress, wants to bring back Article 370 (in J&K). Kashmir belongs to India and no one can snatch it from us. When Congress was in power, terrorist attacks from Pakistan were frequent. When PM Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister he eliminated terrorism by surgical strike and airstrike…”

He noted that Jharkhand has suffered Naxalism. ”They have left no stone unturned in destroying Jharkhand. PM Modi has made Jharkhand free from Naxalism…The polling has been done for the first phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections.”

Expressing confidence in the saffron party’s victory, he said JMM-Congress have been wiped out in the first phase.

The second phase of assembly elections in Jharkhand will be held on November 20, along with Maharashtra, which will go for single phase polls.

Counting of the two assembly polls along with bypolls will take place on November 23.