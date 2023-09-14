BJP: We thank Shah Rukh Khan for exposing ‘corrupt Congress rule’ through Jawan

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday took potshots at the Congress by referring to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s latest movie “Jawan”, claiming that the film exposes the Congress’s 10 years of “corrupt and policy paralysis-ridden” regime.

“We must thank Shah Rukh Khan for exposing the corrupt, policy paralysis-ridden Congress rule from 2004 to 2014 through Jawan Movie,” BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia wrote, while sharing a poster of the film.

He asserted that the movie serves as a reminder to all viewers of the “tragic political past” of the UPA administration.

Bhatia further noted a number of alleged scams, such as CWG, 2G, and coal-gate, that allegedly occurred between 2009 and 2014 under the UPA-II administration, claiming that “the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has maintained a ‘clean record’ with no scams in the past nine and a half years.”

As he (Khan) says, ‘Hum jawaan hain, apni jaan hazaar baar daon par laga sakte hain, lekin sirf desh ke liye; tumhare jaise desh bechne walo ke liye hargiz nahi.’ The Gandhi family will love it, the BJP spokeswoman claimed.

Additionally, he stated that the “Congress era” saw at least 1.6 lakh farmer suicides, whereas the NDA government established minimum support price (MSP) and credited Rs 2.55 lakh crore directly to the bank accounts of 11 crore farmers through the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

“The Congress rule gave loans to friends who were in default. Without even paying back the earlier debts, fugitive Vijay Mallya praised the then-prime minister Manmohan Singh, according to Gaurav Bhatia.

“I appreciate it, Shah Rukh Khan. These problems are now a thing of the past thanks to the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji,” he continued.

The Atlee-directed film “Jawan” revolves around a father-son story with Shah Rukh Khan being the man with many faces. The superstar can be seen as a soldier, a romantic hero and a Robin Hood-esque figure, who tries to bust a massive nexus of politicians and businessmen who are in cahoots.

The movie, which has broken several box-office records, touches upon many serious issues like corruption, government apathy, farmers suicide, children dying in a hospital due to lack of oxygen, faulty army weapons and dangerous factories near residential areas. In one of the key scenes, Shah Rukh Khan urges the common people to vote sensibly.