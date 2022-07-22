Yediyurappa hints retirement from politics, vacates seat for son

Veteran politician and former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa hinted that he would be retiring from active politics. The BJP’s strongman in the state said his son, B Y Vijayendra, who is currently vice-president of the party in the state will be contesting the Assembly polls, to be held in 2023.

Yediyurappa has decided to vacate his Shikaripura seat for his son. “I’m not contesting, Vijayendra will be contesting from Shikaripura. I pray to the people of Shikaripura with folded hands to make him victorious with a margin bigger than mine,” he said while interacting with the media.

Vijayendra was appointed as party’s vice-president for the state in July 2020. It is also important to mention that he was denied a party ticket from Mysuru’s Varuna constituency in 2018 Assembly polls, and was appointed general secretary of the BJP’s state wing.

He remained involved in party activities and was considered a key player in the first-ever victory of the BJP in the K R Pet and Sira Assembly by-polls.

When asked if his son would contest from old Mysuru region, Yediyurappa said, “There is lot of pressure for him to contest from there, but as I’m vacating the seat and will not be contesting, so Vijayendra will be contesting from Shikaripura.”