BJP, TRS indulge in blame-game over bypoll violence

The TRS and the BJP blamed each other for yesterday’s clash at Munugode where bypoll is scheduled to be held tomorrow. With the bypoll becoming to be a prestige battle for both the parties tempers are running high even after the campaign came to an end.

For the past few months, both the TRS and the BJP have been running a high-voltage campaign when Munugode witnessed free flow of both liquor and cash, making it one of the most expensive elections in recent times.

However, there were reports of protests by women in certain pockets demanding 10 gms of gold that were apparently promised to them by political workers.

The BJP, on Wednesday, registered a complaint with the chief electoral officer against TRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, considered close to the chief minister for yesterday’s attack on BJP MLA Etela Rajender at Munugode and urged the CEO to take stringent action against him and henchmen. The letter read: “Several TRS MLAs and members are still stationed in Munugode-93 assembly constituency with a mischievous intent to disrupt the election process by creating fear amongst the voters of the above stated Assembly constituency.”

However TRS working president KT Rama Rao alleged that BJP had preplanned the violence with the motive to breach law and order in the state at the instance of its Central leadership.

“The BJP, under the leadership of MLA Eatala Rajender, attacked our leaders Palla Rajeshwar, Mulugu ZP chairperson and 12 party workers were injured after being attacked with stones and sticks. We have clear footage of who attacked whom. Even Rajendar’s personal assistant attacked our workers with stones,” he said.