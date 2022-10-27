BJP to launch ‘Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan’ on 30 October in all 68 Assembly segments  

Ahead of the Assembly elections in the state, the ruling BJP has announced to launch of ‘Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan’, a campaign to reach out to the voters on 30 October in all the 68 Assembly segments in Himachal Pradesh.

Addressing media persons here on Thursday BJP state president Suresh Kashyap said that the campaign will be launched by star campaigners during which they will also address public meetings.

As many as, 32- star campaigners, including leaders from the centre and the state and other BJP leaders from other states will be part of the campaign in various districts and assembly constituencies of the state.

Kashyap claimed that the tenure of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur government in Himachal Pradesh has been historic and ground reports are in favour of the party to repeat again.

“The double-engine government of BJP has done unprecedented work in the last five years in the state. The state progressed in leaps and bounds under the tenure of PM Narendra Modi and CM Jai Ram Thakur. Establishment of AIIMS in Bilaspur, Bulk Drug Park, Medical Device Park, Atal Tunnel, and Renuka Dam which are prominent amongst the list of achievements,” he asserted.

The inauguration of Vande Bharat Express in Himachal is an unprecedented achievement of the government which signifies the special attachment of PM Modi to the state, he added.

“While the central government is providing free treatment up to Rs 5 lakhs through Ayushman Bharat Yojana, the state government is providing free treatment up to Rs 5 lakhs to the people of the state through Himcare. Similarly, the PM Modi government is providing free gas cylinders to poor families through the Ujjwala Yojana and the state government is providing free gas cylinders on the same lines under the Grahiini Suvidha Yojana. This is an excellent example of double-engine government,” he said.

Kashyap said that the practice of changing the tradition started in the four states and now it will be replicated in Himachal too.

He informed that there is a tentative schedule of PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Himachal on 5 October and 9 October to address public rallies.

BJP will come back to power on the strength of its workers, corruption-free governance, and honest leadership, he claimed.