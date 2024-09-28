BJP to launch mega party membership drive in Chhattisgarh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to launch a large-scale membership drive following the 114th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popular radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’, which will be broadcast on September 29.

In a coordinated effort, BJP ministers, MPs, MLAs, and party workers will gather at booth-level centers across the country to listen to the program and begin enrolling new members, giving a renewed push to the party’s membership goals.

State General Secretary Jagdish (Ramu) Rohra, who also serves as the state coordinator for the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program, announced that the membership target for each district has been increased by 20%.

“On September 29, alongside listening to ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the BJP will launch its membership campaign at every booth center, aiming to enroll as many new members as possible. The unity and enthusiasm visible in this campaign have prompted us to raise our membership targets,” said Rohra.

The membership campaign follows a review by BJP National President and Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda during his recent visit to Raipur, where he assessed the progress of the drive. State In-Charge Nitin Nawin also emphasized the importance of meeting the party’s membership goals during a meeting with district presidents, membership coordinators, and other key leaders.

The upcoming episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, airing on September 29, will be the 114th in the series. The program, which first aired on October 3, 2014, has become a platform for Prime Minister Modi to address a wide range of social and cultural issues. It is broadcast in 22 Indian languages, 29 dialects, and 11 foreign languages, including French, Chinese, Indonesian, and Arabic, among others.

The previous, 113th episode, aired on August 25. The broadcast reaches listeners through more than 500 All India Radio (AIR) stations nationwide, and has garnered widespread attention since its inception, serving as a direct communication channel between the Prime Minister and citizens.

The BJP’s membership campaign is expected to gain further momentum after the broadcast, with party workers mobilizing at grassroots levels to meet the revised targets.