BJP to begin month-long mass outreach campaign today

‘Maha Jansampark Abhiyan’, is all set to be launched by BJP today. It is an extensive month-long campaign, beginning on Wednesday. This campaign aims to engage with 1,000 prominent individuals from every Lok Sabha constituency.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Vinod Tawde, the BJP’s national general secretary, highlighted that the endeavour will start from May 31 to June 30. He explained that an extensive list of 1,000 significant personalities honoured with civilian awards, Padma awards or president’s medals during their service from each Lok Sabha seat has been prepared. Considering the 543 seats in Lok Sabha, this correlates to an estimated 550,000 individuals who will be visited by prominent BJP leaders, comprising union ministers and senior party members, as part of this campaign.

Tawde underlined that the goal of the visits is to showcase the accomplishments of the Narendra Modi-led government over the past nine years. Public gatherings may be organized near achieved infrastructural projects, such as highways and railway stations, to further engage the public, and the party aims to reach out to roughly 800 million people across the country within one month.

To further revitalise the campaign, at least 12 rallies by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be organised across three to four constituencies and party leades like J P Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, among others, will also lead similar rallies.