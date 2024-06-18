BJP takes aim at Milkipur assembly bypolls to tide over Ayodhya defeat

After the Lok Sabha loss from Ram Janmabhoomi, the ruling BJP can revive to some extent if it can win the Milkipur assembly bypolls slated to be held very soon.

After Samajwadi Party candidate Awadhesh Prasad was elected MP from the Faizabad (Ayodhya) Lok Sabha seat, the by-election will be held in the Milkipur assembly seat represented by Prasad.

Awadhesh Prasad had already resigned from Milkipur seat and now the Election Commission has to announce the by-election schedule.

Many BJP contenders have come forward for the Milkipur by-election and these include everyone from former MLA to District Panchayat member and Pradhan.

Party sources here on Tuesday said most of the names have come forward from the Pasi community. If SP also fields a candidate from the Pasi community, then a candidate from any other caste can be considered.

Former MLA Baba Gorakhnath is considering a strong candidature from the seat. It is a different matter that the party has not finalized anything yet.

Gorakhnath was defeated by SP’s Awadhesh Prasad by 12,923 votes in the 2022 assembly elections.

BJP had to face defeat in the Milkipur assembly segment by 7,733 votes in the Lok Sabha polls.

Gorakhnath was elected MLA for the first time in the 2017 assembly elections by winning by 28,076 votes.

Meanwhile, apart from Gorakhnath, the names that have emerged as ticket contenders include former MLA Ramu Priyadarshi, Neeraj Kanojia, District General Secretary Kanshiram Rawat, Radheshyam Tyagi, Chandrabhanu Paswan, Lakshmi Rawat and District Panchayat member Bablu, who were associated with RSS background.

Many of the probable candidates come from the Pasi community. Due to many claimants from this society, it will be a little difficult to select a name for the party. In such a situation, a face belonging to any other community can also be tried.

At present, the organization has started considering all the names and investigating the possibilities of victory and defeat of the contenders.