BJP sweeps Chhattisgarh urban body elections, Congress wiped out in historic verdict

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured a historic victory in the Chhattisgarh urban local body elections, sweeping all 10 municipal corporations and decimating the Congress, which failed to open its account in the mayoral races. The results, declared on Saturday, mark a tectonic shift in the state’s political landscape, reinforcing the BJP’s dominance following its recent assembly and Lok Sabha triumphs.

The party clinched all 10 mayoral posts, including key cities like Raipur, Durg, Bilaspur, and Ambikapur. Congress, which had swept these seats in the 2019–2020 polls, was reduced to zero. Of 49 councils, BJP won 35, Congress managed 8, AAP secured 1 (Bodri), and Independents took 5. BJP claimed 81 of 114 panchayats, while Congress won 22, BSP 1, and Independents 10.

The BJP registered emphatic victories in all 10 municipal corporations, with its mayoral candidates winning by a significant margin —

Raipur: Meenal Chaubey trounced Congress’s Deepti Dubey by an unprecedented 1,53,000 votes, marking the largest victory margin. A three-time corporator, Chaubey’s triumph is attributed to her strong grassroots connect and consistent public outreach.

Durg: Alka Baghmar clinched the mayoral post with a commanding lead of 67,000 votes, underscoring the BJP’s firm grip in the industrial belt.

Bilaspur: Pooja Vidhani secured victory with a 66,179-vote margin, reinforcing the party’s dominance in the state’s second-largest city.

Ambikapur: Manjusha Bhagat defeated Congress’s Dr Ajay Tirkey by 11,063 votes, dealing a significant blow to the Congress stronghold in northern Chhattisgarh.

Jagdalpur: Sanjay Pandey emerged victorious with a lead of 8,772 votes, consolidating the BJP’s hold in the Bastar region.

Other notable wins included Jivardhan Chauhan (Raigarh), who defeated his rival by 36,365 votes, and Sanju Devi Rajput (Korba), who secured a 52,000-vote lead.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai hailed the verdict as a “golden chapter” in Chhattisgarh’s history, crediting PM Narendra Modi’s leadership and the “double-engine” government’s welfare schemes. “This victory reflects public trust in Modi’s guarantees and our fulfilment of the Atal Vishwas Patra promises,” he stated, vowing no new municipal taxes.

However, Congress State President Deepak Baij alleged irregularities in the urban local body elections, accusing the BJP of manipulating Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and bypassing VVPAT norms, citing over 100 reports of machine malfunctions. He also claimed that the BJP misused state machinery, distributed liquor, and offered incentives to influence voters, while Congress workers faced harassment. Baij demanded an independent inquiry into the election process and urged the Election Commission to investigate the reported discrepancies.

The polls, held on February 11 across 173 urban bodies, saw a 72.19% voter turnout, with 5,970 polling stations—1,531 deemed sensitive. Analysts attribute the BJP’s sweep to its focus on tribal welfare, infrastructure projects, and the Sai government’s rapid implementation of central schemes.

The BJP’s clean sweep cements its position in Chhattisgarh, while Congress faces a severe crisis in the state. With urban governance now firmly under saffron control, all eyes are on whether the BJP can translate this momentum into rural dominance.