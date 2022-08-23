BJP suspends MLA Raja Singh over Prophet row

Telangana’s BJP MLA Raja Singh got arrested by the Hyderabad police on Tuesday over controversy for making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

The floor leader of BJP in the Telangana Legislative Assembly was arrested after huge protests by Muslims in parts of Hyderabad after he posted a video on Facebook making derogatory comments.

The MLA from Goshamahal constituency was booked after a case against him at Dabeerpura police station. The case has been registered for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion.

The police took the stroke after groups of Muslims gathered around the police commissioner’s office and other police stations on Monday night. The protesters demanded instant action against Raja Singh. They were taken into preventive custody and moved to various police stations.

According to the inspector at the Dabeerpura police station, last night over 250 people gathered to protest demanding that Raja Singh has posted a derogatory video about the Prophet and had also abused and hurt the religious sentiments of the community.

“We immediately took all the details from them and registered a case under relevant sections of IPC and further probe into the case has been initiated,” Inspector Dabeerpura police station told ANI.

Raja was arrested under Sections 153a (promoting enmity between different groups), 295 (injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult the religion) and 505 (public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.

Protests were taken under arrest at Bahadurpura, Bhavani Nagar, Nampally, Dabeerpura and other areas. The Leaders of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) lodged FIRs against the BJP MLA at different police stations across the state including Dabeerpura police station.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday called this a deliberate attempt by the BJP to hurt Muslim sentiments. He also called the issue a continuation of the Nupur Sharma case.

“BJP hates Muslims and Prophet Muhammad. It appears to be the official policy of the BJP. I condemn the dirt that the BJP legislature has blabbered. The voice recording must be sent to FSL and an inquiry must be done,” he alleged.

“They [the BJP] cannot see peace in Hyderabad. Does the BJP want to break the social fabric of the nation,” he said

.

Adding to his outburst against the BJP, he said, “It is the official policy of the BJP to emotionally and physiologically hurt Muslims. Is Nupur Sharma in jail? Even now, you have given her police protection.”

Reacting to the same, BJP has suspended Raja Singh. The party has given him 10 days to reply to show cause on why he shouldn’t be expelled.

Raja Singh was taken into preventive custody last Saturday for threatening to disrupt comedian Munawar Faruqui’s show. Raja Singh made a video alleging that Hyderabad Police had given protection to the stand-up artiste and helped to make his show successful.

The BJP MLA alleged that Faruqui had made firm remarks that hurt religious sentiments and used bad language for him. The comedian’s show was held in the midst of tight security.

(With inputs from Agencies)