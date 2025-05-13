BJP starts Tiranga Yatra to honour army, remove misconception on Op Sindoor

The BJP on Tuesday launched a 10-day ‘Tiranga Yatra’ to pay tribute to the armed forces for Operation Sindoor and also debunk the “misinformation campaign” against India’s military action on Pakistan.

The Yatra, which will conclude on May 23, is to be attended by senior leaders and party workers, sources said.

They said the nationwide Yatra that will have events like bike rallies, public gatherings, flag-hoisting ceremonies, and other outreach activities, would help in igniting a wave of patriotism and national unity.

The programme focuses on showcasing the bravery of the armed forces while connecting with the general public.

Senior BJP leaders, including J P Nadda, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and others, have been involved in the planning and coordination of the campaign.

“The patriotic fervour at this easternmost frontier rekindled our love for the nation and strengthened our collective resolve to stand in unwavering support of our brave defence forces,” Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu posted on X after joining the yatra.

This is not BJP’s first tricolour-led initiative as the party had ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in 2022 during ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, and way back in 1991, party president Murli Manohar Joshi along with Narendra Modi and others, hoisted the flag at Lal Chowk in Srinagar.