BJP stages walkout in Jharkhand Assembly accusing Speaker of bias

The Budget Session of the Jharkhand Assembly witnessed a dramatic turn on Wednesday with BJP legislators staging a walkout in protest. Former chief minister and BJP State President Babulal Marandi accused the Assembly Speaker of suppressing the voice of the Opposition.

Marandi alleged that the Speaker was unduly favouring the ruling party, giving its members more time to speak while frequently interrupting Opposition members. “Today, when BJP MLA Neera Yadav was speaking, members of the ruling party repeatedly interrupted her, and instead of maintaining order, the Speaker shielded them. When she demanded additional time to compensate for the disruptions, her request was denied. This is blatant injustice and arbitrariness,” he remarked.

On the issue of mineral blockade announced by the JMM, Marandi dismissed it as mere theatrics, asserting that it was a cover-up for illegal coal transportation. “Every day, 400-500 trucks of coal are smuggled out of Dhanbad and Bokaro under the protection of the state government and police administration,” he alleged.

Responding to JMM’s claims regarding pending central dues, Marandi said the party had failed to provide a clear breakdown despite repeated demands. He further criticised the Congress-JMM alliance, holding Congress responsible for the long-standing displacement crisis in Jharkhand. “Whether it is CCL, BCCL, or HEC displaced families, Congress did nothing to resolve their issues in its 60 years of governance. Today, while the Modi government is working towards solutions, the Congress-JMM duo is only interested in looting the state,” he stated.

Following the walkout, BJP leaders attended a screening of the acclaimed film ‘Chhawan’ at Sujata Hall in Ranchi’s Main Road area. The event was organised under the aegis of BJP Ranchi Mahanagar and saw the participation of state BJP president Babulal Marandi, MPs, MLAs, party officials, and workers.

Meanwhile, the BJP Parliamentary Board appointed two Central observers for the selection of the party’s legislative leader in the Jharkhand Assembly. Union Minister for Environment and Forests Bhupender Yadav and OBC Morcha National President Dr. K Laxman have been entrusted with the responsibility. BJP National Headquarters in-charge and MP Arun Singh formally issued the appointment letter.

Notably, more than three months have passed since the new Assembly was constituted, yet the principal opposition party, BJP, has not named its legislative party leader.