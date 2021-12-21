The ruling BJP on Tuesday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the latter’s ‘Thank You Modi Ji’ jibe tweet in which he alleged that the word ‘lynching’ came into vogue after Modi led government came to power at the Centre in 2014.

“Before 2014, The Word Lynching Was practically Unheard Of,” Rahul Gandhi had earlier in the day tweeted and at the end of the tweet he also mentioned a hashtag “Thank You Modi Ji”.

Launching a frontal attack on Congress, in response to Rahul Gandhi’s tweet, BJP in-charge of national IT department and co-in-charge of West Bengal, Amit Malviya tweeted, “Meet Rajiv Gandhi, father of mob lynching…”

Malviya posted a video showing then Prime Minister and Rahul Gandhi’s father late Rajiv Gandhi’s address after 1984 assassination of Indira Gandhi and anti-Sikh riots with his remark, ‘Jaab Bhi Koi Bara Payr Girta Hain, To Dharti Thori Hilti Hain.’

Malviya tweeted that it was Rajiv Gandhi, ‘father of mob lynching’, who justified ‘blood curdling genocide of Sikhs’ after Indira Gandhi’s assassination.

“Meet Rajiv Gandhi, father of mob lynching, justifying blood curdling genocide of Sikhs. Congress took to streets, raised slogans like ‘khoon ka badla khoon se lenge’, raped women, wrapped burning tyres around necks of Sikh men while dogs gorged on charred bodies dumped in drains,” Malviya tweeted.

The BJP leader posted another tweet giving year wise details of the places across the country where more than 100 people had allegedly died under ‘Nehru-Gandhi parivar’s watch’.

“Ahemdabad (1969), Jalgaon (1970), Moradabad (1980), Nellie (1983), Bhiwandi (1984), Delhi (1984), Ahemdabad (1985), Bhagalpur (1989), Hyderabad (1990), Kanpur (1992), Mumbai (1993)…This is just a small list in which more than 100 people died under Nehru-Gandhi parivar’s watch,” Amit Malviya tweeted.