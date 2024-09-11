BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for meeting US lawmaker Ilhan Omar

The BJP on Wednesday slammed Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his meeting with US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar in the US, saying that “the US lawmaker is known for her anti-India statements”.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said: “Rahul Gandhi has become the first leader of opposition in the history of India, who has expressed his cordial sentiments by meeting a declared anti-India US MP.”

“Rahul Gandhi has met an anti-India MP. US MP Ilhan Omar is known for her anti-India statements. She was one of the few American lawmakers who were invited to visit PoK on behalf of the Pakistan government,” Trivedi said.

Rahul Gandhi came under massive heat after he made remarks on BJP, Sikh community and reservation while he was addressing the Indian diaspora in the US.

Gandhi, who arrived in Dallas on September 8, also interacted with students and teachers at the University of Texas.

