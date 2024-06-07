BJP should think before forming new govt as public mandate was against it : Pilot

Reacting to BJP’s efforts to form a new NDA-3 government, Congress General Secretary Sachin Pilot opined that the BJP should think before forming the new government with alliance partners as public mandate was against it in the Lok Sabha polls.

“BJP should think. The message of this election is against BJP and NDA. In the 1984 elections, when polls were held 5 years later, around 200 Congress MPs had won. At that time, the President had asked Rajiv Gandhi, ‘Your party has been sent by the people by winning the maximum number of MPs’,” Pilot told reporters at his residence here last night.

Pilot recalled saying, “In 1989, Rajiv Gandhi said that it is true that my party is the biggest, the rest are far behind in second place, but the mandate is against me. He showed morality and said that I will not form the government because the people have voted against me. And someone else should be given a chance to form the government”.

Advertisement

“You (Congress) did not get the majority. You (Gandhi) have gone from 400 to 200, but your party is the biggest. You should form the government”, Pilot remembered the then President’s quote.

“You (BJP) had 303 MPs in the last LS, and now this time, 70 MPs have been reduced in the BJP- fold so the standard of morality that was set in 1989, should be followed”, Pilot suggested.

On breaking BJP’s fort of winning 25 LS seats in two previous elections and aiming for a hat trick this time, Pilot said, “We have won 11 seats in Rajasthan. It was the result of the selection of our candidates and our hard work that we were able to perform better. In this election, the INDIA alliance and the Congress party have received a lot of love from the people, I am convinced of the people”.

On the issue of NEET results, Pilot said, “This is a serious issue that the results were declared before time and the marks that should not have come so equally, have come, and later an explanation was given on this. There is some irregularity somewhere, there should be an impartial investigation of this. We will not tolerate playing with the future of the youth”.

In the last 24 hours, the newly elected MPs of Congress party made a courtesy visit to Pilot’s residence and expressed their gratitude to him. Pilot also welcomed them.