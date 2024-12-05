BJP should fulfill its promise of giving MSP by accepting farmers’ demands: Hooda

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has claimed that the BJP has always failed to give DAP to farmers at the time of sowing, urea at the time of irrigation and MSP at the time of harvesting. This is the reason why farmers have to protest again and again for their demands.

He said the government continues to ignore the demands of the farmers.

“The government had announced to form a committee for MSP while ending the agitation last time, but even after such a long time, the farmers are empty handed and they want to go to Delhi to remind the government of its promise,” he stated.

Answering the questions of journalists at his residence here on Thursday, Hooda said everyone has the right to come and go anywhere or express their views peacefully in a democracy, but the BJP government wants to snatch this right from the farmers.

“The farmers have agreed to go to Delhi without tractor-trolleys, following the government’s words. In such a situation, stopping them is completely undemocratic,” he added.

He said the BJP government talks about giving MSP on 24 crops in advertisements, while the truth is that there are not 24 crops in Haryana and the farmers never get MSP on the crops that are grown.

“The example of paddy is in front of everyone. At the time of elections, the Chief Minister had announced to give the farmers a rate of Rs 3100 for paddy, but after the elections, the government forgot its promise and the farmers could not even get MSP,” he said.

Hooda has also termed the stopping of Lok Sabha Leader Opposition Rahul Gandhi from going to Sambhal, as undemocratic. He said that the opposition has an important role in democracy and its voice should be heard.

“Rahul Gandhi wanted to go alone to meet the affected families. Despite this, stopping him is a complete disregard of his constitutional rights,” he said.

Responding to a question about civic elections, Hooda said the BJP delays civic elections every time, and added that the Congress is fully prepared for the elections.