BJP set for walkover in MCD as AAP withdraws from Mayoral polls

The BJP is set for a victory in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Mayoral and Deputy Mayoral polls scheduled for April 25, after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday announced its decision to refrain from contesting.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Assembly’s Leader of Opposition Atishi and AAP’s Delhi president Saurabh Bhardwaj announced the party’s decision to withdraw from the polls, citing alleged horse-trading by the BJP and a lack of sufficient numbers in the House.

“AAP will not field its candidate in the MCD mayoral election this time. In the past, BJP delayed the MCD elections and shifted wards during delimitation. There was huge fraud and corruption during the delimitation process, but despite this, BJP lost the election and AAP formed the government,” Bhardwaj said.

He added, “Even after this, BJP councillors created a lot of drama in MCD meetings, following which we decided that this time we will not field our candidate for the mayoral election.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Atishi said that the party, like in the Assembly, will play the role of a strong opposition in the MCD as well.

She alleged that the saffron party indulged in rigging during previous mayoral polls. “The BJP did a lot of rigging during the MCD elections but still lost badly. Even after that, it did not stop; AAP councillors were poached. We don’t engage in the politics of sabotage and horse-trading, and this time we will not contest the MCD mayoral election,” she added.

Atishi further stated that the BJP should now form its “triple engine” government and fulfill the promises it made to the people of Delhi without any excuses.

Political analysts argue that AAP’s move is based on internal calculations that indicated it may fall short of a majority. To avoid the embarrassment of losing both the Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts, especially after its defeat in the Assembly elections, the party chose to opt out, as losing could send a demoralizing message to its cadre.

Additionally, by staying out of power in both the Assembly and the civic body, AAP would be able to raise civic issues more aggressively and avoid being blamed for governance failures by the BJP.

In the current strength of the House, BJP holds 117 seats, AAP 113, Congress 8, while 12 seats are vacant, including that of Kamaljeet Sherawat, who was elected as an MP in the 250-member house.

The Mayoral poll includes voting by all councilors, along with 10 Members of Parliament (7 Lok Sabha and 3 Rajya Sabha members) and 14 MLAs nominated by the Assembly Speaker.

The MLAs selected include 11 from the BJP and 3 from the AAP. With more councillors, the support of seven MPs, and 11 MLAs, the BJP is at a clear advantage. Meanwhile, AAP has the support of its three Rajya Sabha MPs and three nominated MLAs.