BJP secures both Rajya Sabha seats unopposed in Assam

In a decisive political move, the BJP on Monday successfully secured both Rajya Sabha seats from Assam, with candidates Rameshwar Teli and Mission Ranjan Das emerging victorious.

The election process concluded without any contest as the opposition chose not to field candidates, leading to an uncontested victory for the saffron party.

The nomination process, which began on August 21, saw Teli and Das submit their papers as the BJP’s nominees.

Following the submission, Teli had noted the absence of opposition candidates, suggesting the likelihood of an uncontested win.

This scenario materialized as no opposition candidates came forward, solidifying the BJP’s dominant position in the state.

Election officials formally recognized the victories, presenting Teli and Das with their certificates, thus confirming their positions in the Upper House of Parliament.