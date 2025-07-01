BJP says RJD wants to introduce Sharia Law, slams Tejashwi’s Waqf Act remark

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and its leader, Tejashwi Yadav, over his remarks on the Waqf Act, alleging that the Opposition party in Bihar wants to introduce Sharia Law.

“They don’t want Baba Saheb’s Constitution, nor do they respect it. What they want is only Sharia law. They want things like halala. They only want the empowerment of just one particular religion, whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision is the empowerment of Dalits, women, and the backward classes. If someone is trying to destroy that vision, then it’s not wrong to say that person is RJD and Tejashwi Yadav,” said BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia at a press conference here.

Taking strong exception to Tejashwi Yadav’s purported remarks that ‘Waqf Act should be thrown in a dustbin’, Bhatia asked the RJD leader how a law passed by Parliament and approved by the President can be thrown into the dustbin.

“It’s deeply unfortunate that yesterday, a 9th-grade fail former Deputy Chief Minister and current Leader of the Opposition(Bihar Assembly), Tejashwi Yadav, said that the law (Waqf Act) passed by the Indian Parliament should be thrown in the dustbin. I want to ask Maulana Tejashwi Yadav, the self-proclaimed messiah of appeasement politics, have you ever even read the Constitution? Have you ever tried to live by its core spirit?

“When a law is passed by Parliament and approved by the President, how can any state or government dare to throw that law into the dustbin?” he asked.

The BJP leader further asserted that, ”Let them keep chanting ‘Sharia-Sharia’. The BJP will always stand for the Constitution.”

Moreover, the BJP also accused Yadav of demeaning the Supreme Court, as the Waqf Act issue is pending before the top court.

“We all know that this matter is pending in the SC, which has reserved the order. Why does Tejashwi Yadav have such an anarchist approach, and why is he demeaning the SC? When the SC has not even pronounced a verdict, how can he claim that this law is unconstitutional? Has 9th fail Tejashwi Yadav become more important than the SC?” he asked, adding “Jungle Raj looks like Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav.”