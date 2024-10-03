BJP ruined Haryana, Modi running govt of ‘billionaires’: Rahul in Nuh

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday criticized the BJP government in Haryana over the issues of unemployment and inflation, stating that the saffron party’s government has ruined the state during its 10 years of rule.

Addressing a rally in the poll-bound Haryana’s Nuh, Rahul Gandhi said, “The BJP government has ruined Haryana…PM Modi cannot explain in his speeches how he has brought Haryana to the top of the unemployment list…”

He further accused Modi of running a government of billionaires.

Advertisement

“He has waived off loans of Rs 16 lakh crore for 20-25 people. How much debt of Haryana’s farmers, labourers and poor has PM Modi waived off?…” the Congress leader questioned.

Accusing the BJP and RSS of spreading hatred in the society, Rahul said that the fight in Haryana Assembly Elections is between love and hate and cautioned voters about smaller regional parties.

“BJP and RSS spread hate…We have to eradicate hate…The fight is between love and hate…The small parties who are contesting elections in Haryana are the A, B, C, and D teams of Haryana. Vote for the Congress party and remove the BJP from power,” he urged the voters.

The Congress leader also accused the BJP and it’s ideological mentor, RSS, of destroying the Constitution.

“Congress is fighting an ideological war. On one side there is an ideology of destroying the Constitution, on the other side ideology of the Constitution,” he added.

The assembly elections in Haryana will be held on October 5, and the counting of votes will take place on October 8.

The Congress is hoping to wrest power form the BJP, which has been ruling the state for the last 10 years.