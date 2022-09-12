BJP, RSS slam Congress for video of burning khaki on social media

Reacting sharply to a video of burning khaki knicker appearing on the Congress social media sites, The BJP and the Sangh have warned the party against indulging in cheap tactics.

Later, the video was later shared on the official sites of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Slamming the Congress for the video, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that through the video, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress are deliberately sending out a message to terrorists through their official social media posts that eliminates RSS and BJP workers in Kerala.

The BJP has asked the Congress to immediately remove the posts, which they said encourages violence and arson, from its official social media sites.

Patra said it is not in the interest of any political party to give such audio-visual messages on social media that could set the country on fire. He asserted that there is no place for violence and arson in Indian politics.

Singling out Rahul Gandhi for the post, he called him a part-time politician who lives abroad most of the time. Those who do part-time politics can never be faithful servants of Mother India, he said.

He accused Rahul Gandhi, his entire family and the entire Congress party of aversion to living in India and love to live abroad. “The anti-Sikh riots of 1984 took place on the instructions of Rahul Gandhi’s father Rajiv Gandhi and his family, in which more than 5,000 Sikhs were brutally murdered,” he alleged.

Yuva Morcha President Tejashwi Surya has said that the job of Congress is to set fire.

Among the many questions Patra asked about Rahul Gandhi is why he loves fire so much. “From the photo tweeted on Monday, does Rahul Gandhi want to create an atmosphere of violence and arson in the country? Does Rahul Gandhi want to burn alive RSS and BJP workers and supporters?”

Recounting the history of Congress’ statements about fire and violence, Patra cited many instances where he claimed Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party gave incendiary statements. He alleged to push the Congress he is taking out a “Break India and burn fire yatra” which he called as anti-India and anti-Hindu.

Rahul Gandhi has a lot of time to meet people with such mentalities, but has time for the memory of the freedom fighter.

On the other hand, Manmohan Vaidya, Sir cum Karvah of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, slammed the Congress in Raipur. Manmohan Vaidya said whoever will do the work of uniting India is good, but whoever will connect, the country does not run due to hatred and contempt. Generations of Congress have been anti-Union. Rahul Gandhi’s father and grandfather despised the Sangh. Still the Sangh did not stop, the scope of the Sangh is continuously increasing. People are joining Hindutva. Federation made of sacrifice and penance, made of gifts.

A two-day coordination meeting of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in Raipur ended on Monday. All senior officers of the Sangh were present on the occasion. The officials said that the Congress will have to increase its general knowledge first because the uniform of the Sangh has now changed.

It has been many years since the pants were worn instead of neckerchiefs. If Congress wants to unite India, nothing will happen by burning it must join the hearts.