BJP-RSS had opposed the Quit India movement: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party President and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that the people with BJP’s ideology and their mother organizstion had opposed the Quit India movement led by Mahatma Gandhi and now to hide the same, they are trying to hoist flags in every house.

Akhilesh Yadav said the people of the BJP did not support Mahatma Gandhi, revolutionaries and socialists during the Quit India movement against the British.

Addressing Samajwadi Party’s training camp in Fatehpur on Friday under Lok Jagran Abhiyan, the former chief minister said after coming to power at the Centre, the saffron is running a new Quit India movement. “All the industrialists close to the BJP left India after taking money from banks from Bangalore to Gujarat, the list is long. The public knows all this”.

Advertisement

He recounted how the BJP government increased the prices of diesel, petrol and cooking gas manifold, inflation is skyrocketing, but the BJP is filling the pockets of the rich by fleecing the poor.

Yadav said there has been huge corruption in the development works of the BJP government. The roads are full of potholes. The income of the farmers did not double but the cost of cultivation has doubled.

The SP president dubbed the BJP government with bulldozers as the biggest land mafia as their leaders occupied maximum land in Ayodhya. If the government changes, the direction of the bulldozer will change, he warned.

Accusing the BJP of betrayal of the youth, Akhilesh Yadav said if the Samajwadi Party comes to power, instead of the Agniveer Yojana, they will give full jobs to the youth.

He said democracy is in danger today. The BJP government is trying to influence the court as well. BJP saves its people and gets the opposition leaders punished by filing false cases. He said that the BJP is scared of the opposition unity and the strength of the Samajwadi Party. That’s why they keep spreading false rumors about the opposition parties and our leaders.

Akhilesh Yadav congratulated the workers who turned up in large numbers at the training camp despite heavy rains. He visited the old workers and leaders of Samajwadi Party in Fatehpur and met them.