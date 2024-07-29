BJP representatives win for the first time in Kerala University syndicate poll

The BJP has created a history by winning two seats in the Kerala University syndicate elections. This is the first time in history that the BJP representatives have emerged victorious in the Kerala University syndicate.

The LDF won six of the nine seats while the BJP won two seats. A Congress representative also won one seat. The CPI candidate suffered defeat in the election.

The LDF won in the election of principal representative and government and private college teacher representatives. The BJP candidates won the general seats. There are a total of 12 seats in the syndicate.

Earlier, the LDF representatives had won unopposed in three of these seats. The elections were held for the remaining nine seats.

Earlier on Monday, the Kerala High Court issued an interim order stating that the Kerala University Syndicate election results can be announced by counting the undisputed votes.

The High Court said that 82 out of 98 votes can be counted. The court also stated its order that the disputed 15 votes should not be counted.