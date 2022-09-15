Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday released a sting operation showing the alleged corruption by Delhi’s AAP government in “handing over contracts for liquor licenses” under the excise policy introduced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Addressing a press conference, BJP Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta claimed that a total amount of Rs 100 crore was given by liquor giants to AAP in cash, to be used for elections in Goa or Punjab. BJP aired a sting operation in their press conference which claims to show proof of AAP’s complicity in the alleged Delhi liquor scam.

The sting aired by BJP claims that “total amount of Rs 100 cr was given by liquor giants to AAP in cash, to be used for elections in Goa or Punjab.”

Sting aired by BJP claims AAP’s policy killed small retailers and only let giants live.

“License earlier for Rs 10 lakhs, was brought up to Rs 5 crore so no small player exists. Govt was not getting money from retailers, only wholesalers, so they stopped fixing a quota for wholesalers,” the BJP added.

The sting aired by BJP further claimed that while earlier commission for wholesaler or supplier was of approximately 5 per cent and it was now made 12 per cent adding that the same policy was applied in Punjab but at 10 per cent rather than 12.

The excise policy was passed in Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Cabinet in the middle of the deadly Delta Covid-19 pandemic in 2021. The Delhi government’s version is that the policy was formulated to ensure the generation of optimum revenue, eradicate the sale of spurious liquor or non-duty paid liquor in Delhi, besides improving user experience.

The CBI had filed a case against alleged corruption in the 2021-22 excise policy. The excise policy was subsequently withdrawn by the AAP government.

Last month, CBI raids on Manish Sisodia’s official residence in connection with the alleged corruption in implementing Delhi’s Excise Policy.

Sisodia was among 15 others booked in an FIR filed by the CBI. Excise officials, liquor company executives, dealers, some unknown public servants and private persons have been booked in the case.

It was alleged that irregularities were committed including modifications in the Excise Policy and undue favours were extended to the license holders including waiver or reduction in licence fee, an extension of L-1 license without approval etc.

However, Sisodia and the AAP have said the corruption allegations are politically motivated. Sisodia had alleged on August 22, that he has received an offer by the BJP to join them by splitting the AAP in return for getting the cases of CBI and ED against him closed.