BJP releases list of 40-star campaigners for Himachal Assembly polls

The BJP, on Friday, released a list of 40-star campaigners to campaign for the party in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections to be held on 12 November.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national President Jagat Prakash Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, B L Santhosh, besides incumbent Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, State BJP President Suresh Kashyap, Former CMs Prem Kumar Dhumal and Shanta Kumar figure in the list.

Union Ministers, Smriti Irani, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Bhupendra Yadav, Anurag Singh Thakur, Gen. V K Singh (Retd), Hardeep Puri, Shivraj Singh Chauhan are among others who will campaign for the party in the state elections.

Similarly, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states including Yogi Adityanath, Manohar Lal Khattar, Pushkar Singh Dhami also figure in the list.

Other star campaigners in the list include Saudan Singh, Avinash Rai Khanna, Mangal Pandey, Tejasvi Surya, Vanathi Srinivasan, Devendra Singh Rana, Sanjay Tandon, Kishan Kapoor, Indu Goswami, Sikander Kumar, Pawan Rana, Mahendra Singh Thakur, Rajiv Bindal, Rashmidhar Sood, Sandeep Singh, Manoj Tiwari, Sambit Patra, Dushyant Kumar Gautam, Harsh Mahajan and Pawan Kajal.