BJP recalls firing incidents, accuses Congress of anti-tribal actions

BJP state spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo on Tuesday accused the Congress party of actions against tribal communities, citing historical incidents and political decisions. He referred to the Saraikela-Kharsawan and Gua firing cases, in which tribal individuals and statehood activists were killed. According to Deo, both incidents occurred during Congress-led governments, and no inquiry or accountability followed.

Deo said the Congress opposed the demand for a separate Jharkhand state and delayed its formation after independence. He also alleged that Congress attempted to influence Jharkhand Mukti Morcha representatives to prevent the creation of the state. He stated that the party only addressed tribal concerns when it was politically convenient.

He also referred to the 2022 Presidential election, during which Droupadi Murmu was a candidate. Deo said the Congress voted against her and encouraged allied parties to do the same. He said that this action contradicts the party’s public statements on tribal representation.

Congress has earlier cited its legislative record, including the Forest Rights Act and the Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas Act. Deo said these laws did not translate into outcomes for tribal populations and accused the Congress of using symbolic measures.

He described current Congress statements on tribal issues as inconsistent with its political record. “Those who have used force against tribals and opposed their demands should not claim to represent their interests,” he said.

The BJP statement comes as political activity in tribal-majority areas of Jharkhand increases ahead of the assembly elections. No response from the Congress was available at the time of reporting.