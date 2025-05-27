BJP questions the need for mediators between KCR and Kavitha

A day after BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao sent emissaries to party MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha to pacify her, the BJP questioned the need for mediators between the father and daughter.

Rao, more popularly known as KCR, sent his trusted lieutenants and Rajya Sabha MP D Damodar Rao and BRS legal cell in-charge Gandra Mohan Rao to her residence to placate her after her letter addressed to him was leaked to the media. Her letter had stated that the party seemed to be going easy with the BJP and the decision not to contest MLC elections went in favour of the Saffron party.

On Tuesday, Kavitha, however, slammed both Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing the BJP and Congress of collusion.

BJP MP from Medak M Raghunandan Rao predicted on Tuesday that Kavitha was all set to go YS Sharmila way by forming a new party and going on a padayatra. He wondered why there was a mediator between the father and the daughter if they wanted to talk. “According to my knowledge, Kavitha will form her own party on 2 June. She will go on a padayatra late,” said the BJP MP, who had earlier stated that Kavitha was all set to join the Congress.

YS Sharmila had left YSRCP founded by her brother YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and floated a new outfit which she later merged with Congress.

The emissaries from KCR had, however, tried to convince Kavitha not to do anything in haste. She was assured that KCR would soon grant her an audience while she confided her concerns about the party.

She apparently complained that the party’s district leaders stayed away when she toured those areas. She also pointed out during the two-and-a-half-hour meeting at her residence that her letter was deliberately leaked as part of the conspiracy.

After the BRS lost Assembly elections in Telangana, the sibling rivalry has come to the fore despite Kavitha remaining incarcerated in Tihar Jail over the Delhi Liquor Scam. Publicly, however, Kavitha condemned the Anti-Corruption Bureau’s notice to her brother, KT Rama Rao, in the Formula E case, calling it a conspiracy. She wrote on ‘X’, “I strongly condemn the issuance of notices by the Revanth Reddy-led government to KT Rama Rao to cover up their failures and divert attention from public issues.”

Meanwhile, Kavitha has renewed her active interest in the affairs of Singareni coal workers through the party’s trade union arm, TGBKS. Today, she launched the Singareni Jagruthi, which will work with the TGBKS for the welfare of the workers.

She also appointed 11 coordinators for the Singareni area and slammed chief minister Revanth Reddy for working hand in glove with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and not speaking a word against labour codes that harm the interest of workers. Jagruthi, founded by Kavitha, is the cultural arm of BRS, which clearly the party MLC is keen to extend when she is being cornered within BRS.