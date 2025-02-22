BJP Questions Jharkhand Assembly Speaker’s Impartiality, Calls for Fair Conduct

As the Jharkhand Assembly prepares for its upcoming Budget Session commencing on February 24, Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato convened an all-party meeting on Friday.

However, the principal opposition party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), chose to abstain.

Expressing concern over their absence, the Speaker remarked that the non-participation of the Leader of the Opposition could hinder the smooth functioning of the House. He further questioned the opposition’s approach in this regard.

The BJP, in a sharp retort, dismissed the Speaker’s remarks as politically motivated. Party spokesperson Ajay Sah asserted that the office of the Speaker is a constitutional position that demands absolute neutrality, rising above partisan considerations.

Citing India’s parliamentary framework and the Supreme Court’s ruling in Kihoto Hollohan vs. Zachillhu, he underscored that the Speaker’s role is intrinsic to the “basic structure” of the Constitution.

Sah also alleged that during the previous Assembly term, when the BJP had proposed a Leader of the Opposition, the Speaker delayed a decision for nearly four years.

“Now, before the session has even begun, raising concerns over the absence of the Leader of the Opposition seems perplexing and indicative of double standards,” he stated, urging the Speaker to uphold parliamentary conventions with due diligence.

The BJP further accused the Speaker of a lack of neutrality during the last legislative term. Sah reiterated that while the BJP remains committed to its role as a robust opposition, the Speaker, as the custodian of the House, must ensure an unbiased approach.

He insisted that the Speaker should uphold his constitutional obligations rather than exhibit any partisan leanings.

Amidst the controversy, Speaker Mahato maintained that the active participation of the opposition is imperative for a functioning democracy.

He stressed that cooperation from all parties is essential for the smooth conduct of the Assembly and urged the BJP to fulfill its responsibilities by actively engaging in the proceedings.

The BJP is yet to finalize its Leader of the Opposition, fueling political discussions in the state. As the Assembly session unfolds, both the opposition’s strategy and the Speaker’s approach will be under close scrutiny.

Ensuring fairness and adherence to parliamentary traditions remains a key challenge, necessitating dialogue and consensus between the stakeholders.