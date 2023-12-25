BJP president Nadda offers prayers at Sacred Heart Cathedral Catholic Church in Delhi

BJP president J P Nadda on Monday offered prayers at Sacred Heart Cathedral Catholic Church here on the occasion of Christmas and said Jesus Christ has been a source of inspiration for humanity.

Nadda also urged the people to follow the teachings and preaching of Jesus Christ for peace, harmony and progress of the society.

After offering his prayers, the BJP president greeted the people on the occasion of Christmas.

Advertisement

Talking to mediapersons, Nadda said, “I took blessings from Jesus Christ. We all know that God Jesus has been a source of inspiration to all of us for humanity and for humanity he spent his entire life.”

The BJP president said today is the day to remember him (Jesus Christ) and his preaching and teachings.

“We want to take inspiration from him and walk on his path to establish harmony, peace and development of the people and society. He also inspired people to come together. We should take lessons from his teachings

and follow in it our lives for the harmony, peace and progress of the society,” Nadda said.

People across the country celebrated Christmas Eve with midnight masses being held in several states.

A midnight mass was also held at Sacred Heart Cathedral Catholic Church in Delhi.