BJP President Nadda hails Modi Govt as proactive

BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the Union government is dedicated to public welfare and it proactively takes care of people even before they face any problems.

Addressing a huge gathering at the Navagraha mela ground in Khargone city of Madhya Pradesh, Nadda lauded various welfare schemes being run by the Modi Government.

“The Central schemes like Ayushman Bharat and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi yojana are aimed at protecting the people’s health and the welfare of farmers respectively,” he said, praising the works done in the nine years of the Narendra Modi Government.

“PM Narendra Modi’s Government is proactive. It takes care of people even before they face any problems,” the BJP chief maintained.

Nadda said PM Modi is concerned about farmers and therefore he announced a yearly assistance of Rs 6000 for them under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi yojana.

“Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is equally concerned about farmers and he has also announced Rs 6000 annual assistance for the cultivators,” Nadda added.

Before addressing the rally, Nadda arrived at the venue by conducting a road show from the city’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Square of Khargone town, which comes under the Nimar region of the state.

Elections to the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly are scheduled to take place most likely in November this year.