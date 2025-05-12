BJP plans meetings, interactions with people to deal with “misinformation” concerning Op Sindoor

Amid all sorts of claims and counterclaims in connection with India’s strike on terror, the BJP plans to launch a comprehensive campaign to erase all possible doubts that may have been created by the “misinformation campaign” carried out by Pakistani media channels and other anti-India forces.

In the recent past, the Indian armed forces also mentioned in their press briefings several times that many fake claims have been made about India getting attacked by Pakistan and suffering losses, which they said were totally false and baseless.

The BJP, according to sources, is planning to launch a comprehensive campaign to inform the Indian public about how Operation Sindoor achieved all its set objectives.

The campaign to inform people is to be executed at multiple levels, covering state capitals, districts, and divisions, they added.

It would also respond to concerns raised by opposition political parties, they said, adding that press conferences and similar direct and indirect interactions are being planned to address the issue.

Detailed information concerning the operation, highlighting the significant accomplishments of India, would be made available to people across the country, they said.

The strategy about the plan was discussed in a meeting at party President JP Nadda’s residence in the national capital on Sunday.

Several senior leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, along with BJP general secretaries, attended the meeting, wherein the importance of effective communication to clear the air on the issue was discussed.

Meanwhile, on Monday, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra held a press conference and highlighted the achievements of the armed forces.

“After the Pahalgam terror attack, the PM had promised that we would avenge the death of 26 people. The PM said that the revenge would be beyond the enemy’s imagination, and so it was. He had also said ‘mitti mein milayenge’ and ‘ghus ke maarenge’; that is what we did. PM Modi’s decision and the bravery of our Armed Forces ensured terror sites were reduced to rubble…From 22nd April till 7th May, there was an atmosphere of tension in the country; there was a demand for immediate action. Despite surgical strikes in the past, Pakistan could not guess when it would be struck,” Patra said.

On May 10, India and Pakistan declared a ceasefire, with US President Donald Trump claiming to have brokered peace between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.