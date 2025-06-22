BJP plans massive protests against Soren govt in Jharkhand on June 24

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will stage massive statewide protests on June 24 across all 264 blocks of Jharkhand, targeting what it terms the “corrupt, lawless, and anti-people” Hemant Soren-led government.

Senior BJP leaders, including former Chief Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and party office bearers, will lead demonstrations and submit memorandums to respective Block Development Officers addressed to the district collectors.

Announcing the agitation, BJP’s state general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Aditya Sahu said the protests would reflect the public’s simmering anger against the present government’s failure across governance parameters. “From the panchayats to the secretariat, corruption runs deep. No work gets done without bribes. Poor citizens are helpless, pushed from pillar to post for their basic rights. Middlemen and brokers dominate the corridors of power,” he said.

Sahu further said that there has been no change in the intent or working style of Hemant Government 2.0. “Loot of state coffers and natural resources continues unabated. This is a government that has institutionalised corruption,” he alleged.

During the protests the BJP plans to raise a slew of issues – crumbling law and order, non-payment of pensions for widows and senior citizens, pending dues of paddy procurement from farmers, failure to create employment opportunities, stalling of urban local body elections, and indecision on implementing the PESA Act and Local Resident Policy. The party will also highlight the ongoing language-based disputes and the collapse of essential civic services including roads, electricity, healthcare, and education.

“The entire state – from the capital Ranchi to remote villages – is gripped by fear. Incidents of loot, murder and rape have become routine. The government has done little to restore public confidence,” Sahu stated. “Lakhs of BJP karyakartas will hit the streets along with common people in every block. As a responsible opposition, we will not sit silent in the face of anarchy.”

The protest leadership will be highly decentralised, with top leaders spread across different regions. Leader of the Opposition and State BJP President Babulal Marandi will lead the protest at Gawan block, while Working President Dr. Ravindra Kumar Rai will be in Dhanwar and Jamua blocks. Former chief ministers Arjun Munda and Raghubar Das will lead at Kharsawan and Jamshedpur, respectively. BJP MLA Champai Soren will be present in Seraikela, and Aditya Sahu himself will lead in Kanke block.

Other notable leaders include Dr. Pradeep Verma in Nagri, Manoj Kumar Singh in Medininagar, and former Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri in Chandankiyari.

BJP sources said that in all other blocks, the protests will be spearheaded by state office bearers, MPs, MLAs, former state presidents, district presidents, and functionaries from various party wings. The party aims to create a groundswell of public participation in what it views as a campaign to awaken the “deaf and dishonest” state government.