BJP organizes Tiranga Yatra across Delhi to hail brave hearts

The Delhi unit of the BJP on Sunday organized district-level Tiranga Yatras across the national capital to honour the bravery of Indian soldiers during Operation Sindoor. In Janakpuri, Delhi Minister Ashish Sood carried out the Tiranga Yatra.

Speaking during the yatra, he said, “Today, not just India, but the entire world is aware of how our forces, through calculated and precise action, destroyed major military establishments and critical defence infrastructure of the enemy from Mahabalpur and Sargodha to Rawalpindi and Lahore,” he said.

In North East Delhi, Minister Kapil Mishra led the Yatra stating, “While strongly condemning the neighbouring country’s policies that harbour terrorism, I want to state clearly – if any terrorist dares to even look towards India, our army and government under the leadership of the Prime Minister will give a befitting reply.”

North West Delhi MP and BJP General Secretary Yogendra Chandolia said the country is undergoing a significant transformation under PM Modi. Referring to Operation Sindoor, he said it demonstrated India’s new doctrine of decisiveness and strength, sending a clear message to Pakistan that aggression will be met with equal force.

“Our soldiers have shown remarkable courage on the borders. Their valour has made it clear that India will no longer remain silent in the face of terror. Operation Sindoor is proof that the country will act without hesitation,” Chandolia stated.

MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat joined Chandolia in the Tiranga Yatras held in the Matiala and Dwarka assembly constituencies. She said while India seeks peace, it is fully prepared to go to any lengths to eliminate terrorism. “This is a new India, bold and determined. Terrorism has no place here,” she said.

Several other leaders, including MLAs, Sandeep Sehrawat and Pradyuman Raiput, as well as District President Ramesh Shokhanda, participated in the Yatras alongside thousands of party workers.

In New Delhi and Karol Bagh Assembly areas, MP Bansuri Swaraj led the Tiranga Yatra. She was accompanied by party MLAs, Satish Upadhyay, Shikha Rai, and Olympic medalist boxer Vijender Singh. Addressing the gathering, she described Operation Sindoor as more than just a military response — she called it a symbol of New India’s strength and resolve.

“Under PM Modi’s leadership, India has declared that blood and water cannot flow together. This Operation is a landmark mission for self-defence, justice, and national pride. It signifies a collective awakening where every Indian’s blood flows for dignity and respect,” Swaraj said.

Speaking at the Malviya Nagar Yatra, MLA Satish Upadhyay added that the yatras were a way for Delhi and the nation to stand united with the grieving families of Pahalgam, demonstrating a shared sense of solidarity and resolve.