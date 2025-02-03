BJP MPs move privilege motion against Sonia, Pappu Yadav for using “derogatory and slanderous” words against Prez Murmu

The BJP MPs belonging to the tribal community on Monday moved a motion of breach of privilege against Rajya Sabha MP and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, and Purnea Lok Sabha MP Pappu Yadav for using “derogatory and slanderous” words against President Droupadi Murmu.

Sonia Gandhi stoked controversy with her reaction to President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the Joint Session of the Parliament on January 31, when she called her “poor thing.” “The President was getting very tired by the end. She could hardly speak. Poor thing,” Sonia Gandhi had said.

BJP MPs on Monday moved the notice for the Breach of Parliamentary Privilege, Ethics and Propriety “through the usage of “derogatory and slanderous words against the President of India with the motive to lower the dignity of the highest office” by Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi.

BJP MPs also moved the notice for the Breach of Parliamentary Privilege, Ethics and Propriety “through usage of derogatory and slanderous words against the President of India with the motive to lower the dignity of the highest office” by MP Pappu Yadav.

On BJP MPs moving notice for breach of Parliamentary Privilege against Sonia Gandhi and Pappu Yadav for their remarks on the President’s address, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said: “Tribal MPs of this country have taken this matter very seriously. They have submitted their memorandum before the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman today.”

“In the Lok Sabha, Pappu Yadav called the President’s address “love letter”…Our tribal MPs raised a very strong objection and submitted a complaint to the Speaker. They submitted a letter to the Rajya Sabha Chairman later, that Sonia Gandhi used words like “poor lady” and “tired” for the President. Rajya Sabha Chairman gave a patient hearing and gave his comments…He took it very seriously, ” Rijiju said.