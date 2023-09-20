BJP MP Pragya Thakur lauds PM Modi for tabling of women’s reservation Bill

BJP MP Pragya Thakur on Tuesday lauded the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for tabling the landmark women’s reservation Bill during the ongoing Special Session of Parliament.

Terming the move to introduce the Bill, which is aimed at ensuring a fair representation of women in Parliament as well as other legislative bodies, as the start of a golden chapter in Indian polity, the BJP MP told ANI, “I would like to congratulate all women leaders, regardless of their political leanings, on the tabling of the women’s reservation Bill. This Bill, introduced by our government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, will contribute to the greater good of the country.”

On the shifting of MPs to the new Parliament building, the firebrand BJP leader said many new histories would be written in the new complex housing the country’s lawmakers.

“The move to the new Parliament building has brought renewed enthusiasm and energy. It marks the start of a golden chapter in India’s history. On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, our government demonstrated the desired political intent to table the Women’s Reservation Bill. Many, who have advocated women’s reservation, have neither respected their dignity nor stood up to fight for their rights. It was our government, under PM Modi, which peddled the idea of ‘Nari Shakti’ and gave women their rightful place in the society. This new Parliament building will be witness to many new histories in the coming days,” she added.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday lauded Prime Minister Modi for introducing ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’, saying that he has shown that women’s empowerment is not just a slogan but a statement of intent by the central government.

“Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has shown that “Yatra Naryastu Pujyante, Ramante Tatra Devata” could be realised in a democracy, in keeping with the eternal Indian culture. The ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ introduced in the Lok Sabha today will give our women more power and help in the restoration of their rights in the truest sense,” Shah posted on his official handle on X.

“Modi-ji has shown that women’s empowerment is not just a slogan but a commitment and a statement of intent of our government. On behalf of crores of countrymen, I heartily congratulate Modi-ji for this historic decision,” he added.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the Bill in the first sitting of Lok Sabha in the new Parliament building. The Bill was named “Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam”.

Introducing the bill in the Lower House, the Union minister said, “This Bill relates to women’s empowerment. By amending Article 239AA of the Constitution, 33 per cent of seats will be reserved for women in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. Article 330A reservations of seats for SC/ST in the House of People.”

Meghwal said once the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is passed, the number of seats for women in the Lok Sabha will increase to 181.

Discussion for passage of the Bill in the House will be taken up on Wednesday.

The Bill will be taken up in Rajya Sabha on September 21, government sources said.