Om Birla elected Speaker of 18th Lok Sabha

BJP MP Om Birla was elected Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha on Wednesday. He defeated Congress MP K Suresh in a rare election for the Speaker’s post after the ruling coalition and the Opposition failed to reach a consensus, leading to this unprecedented situation.

While Birla’s victory was certain as numbers were in favour of the ruling alliance, the Opposition forced a contest after its demand for the Deputy Speaker’s post was reportedly rejected by the government.

Following the election, Birla was escorted to the Speaker’s chair by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.



Advertisement

Congratulating Birla on his victory, Prime Minister Modi said that it is a good fortune of the House that he is occupying the chair for the second time.

“Respected Speaker, it is the good fortune of the House that you are occupying this Chair for the second time. I congratulate you and the entire House”

Modi added, “I want to congratulate you on behalf of the House. It is a huge responsibility for you to sit on this post for the second time during the Amrit Kaal. With your experience, we hope that you will guide us for the next 5 years. ‘Aapke chehre par yeh meethi meethi muskaan poore Sadan ko prasann rakhti hai'(That sweet smile on your face keeps the whole House happy).”



”Becoming the Speaker for the second time is a record in itself. Balram Jakhar got the opportunity to serve as the Speaker for the second term after competing 5 years and today you are doing the same…,” he noted.



Addressing the House after Speaker’s election, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rijiju thanked BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab for carrying out the duties of the Pro-tem Speaker.