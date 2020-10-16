A yet another incident of hooliganism was recorded on-camera in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia as a man was shot dead in front of local officials yesterday.

Taking action on the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the suspension of officials present at the spot of the incident.

As per the reports, 46-year-old Jaiprakash was allegedly shot dead by Dhirendra Singh, a BJP worker who is said to be close to party MLA Surendra Singh.

After the firing took place, a stampede followed that has been captured in a video.

It is worth noting that Surendra Singh was in news few days ago also for his statement amid the Hathras agitation by saying that in order to control over the rape cases, it’s the duty of all mothers and fathers to imbibe good values in their daughters and bring them up in cultured environments.

“I am a teacher along with being an MLA. Such incidents (like rape) can be stopped only with sanskar (culture), not with shasan (good governance) or talwar (referring to sword or might),” BJP MLA Surendra Singh had said while talking to a reporter.

The reporter had asked him a question: “Why do you think rape cases are continue even as is people say this is Ram Rajya?”

In the Balia incident, the video shows a large number of people on a field as three rounds are fired. People are seen as panicking and running frantically.

The victim was allegedly shot at a meeting in Durjanpur village after an official cancelled a meeting on the allotment of ration shops due to a dispute between the members who had gathered there, SP Devendra Nath told news agency PTI.

The meeting was held in a tent, where a large number of people gathered. Administration and police officials were also present there, local residents told PTI.

As reported by NDTV, MLA Surendra Singh confirmed that the accused heads the BJP’s ex-servicemen’s unit in Ballia and said such an incident “can happen anywhere.”

“This is a casualty that can happen anywhere. In this incident, there was stone-pelting from both sides. The law will take its own course in the matter,” the BJP legislator said.

A case has been registered by the police against 15-20 people on the complaint of the victim’s brother. However, no arrest has been made yet.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the suspension of the sub-divisional magistrate, a top police official and others soon after.

“Taking serious note of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed that SDM, CO and police personnel present on the spot all be suspended immediately and strictest action should be taken against the accused,” Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said.

“The role of the officers shall be investigated and if responsible criminal action shall be taken,” he said.