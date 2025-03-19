BJP MLA sparks controversy over remarks on migrant criminals

Karnataka BJP MLA SR Vishwanath stirred controversy in the state assembly with remarks that reignited the debate on migration and crime in Bengaluru.

Representing Yelahanka, Vishwanath suggested that migrant criminals should be shot above the legs. His statement—”Why shoot at their legs? Shoot a little above”—has drawn strong reactions.

He made these comments in the context of recent crimes involving suspects from outside Karnataka, including Nepal and Bihar.

Referring to a recent attack by Nepali individuals on locals and murders that occurred during Holi celebrations involving migrants from Bihar, the MLA questioned why such criminals were shown leniency.

“Why just shoot at their right leg? Let it go a little above,” he told the home minister in the assembly.

In recent months, multiple crimes allegedly committed by migrants have sparked concerns over law and order.

During Holi celebrations, three individuals from Bihar were found murdered at a construction site on the city’s outskirts. In another incident, two groups of Nepali migrants violently clashed in a city park.

Bengaluru, a melting pot of cultures, has a significant migrant population, with nearly half of its residents hailing from outside Karnataka.