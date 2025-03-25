BJP MLA says British left India early; says his constituency would have developed if they stayed more

Uttarakhand’s BJP MLA from Pauri has said that India got early independence. He claimed had British stayed for few more years, his constituency, a hill town, would have also developed like Mussoorie.

A video of the BJP MLA from Pauri Rajkumar Pori claiming that Britishers’ leaving India was a cry and sorrow of his constituency has gone viral in the social media. Pori is clearly seen in the video expressing “Had British stayed a little longer, Pauri would have developed on the lines of Mussoorie. Independence was attained little early. The British left and so was Pauri left behind.”

He added “In reality status of Pauri is cry of my constituency and people’s sorrow. Britishers left early. Pauri is one of the most beautiful place in Uttarakhand after Mussoorie. Had Brotishers stayed here for three to four more years they would have developed the hill town” said Pori.

He says that this is our cry as well as our sorrow. Pauri is a beautiful tourist destination. But development did not happen. In the 29-second video, he says that if the British had stayed for two or four more years, Pauri would also have developed.

It’s notable that Pori’s statement has gone viral amidst talks about the expansion of the Dhami cabinet. It’s expected that Dhami is likely to induct new ministers in the coming Navratri.

BJP leaders in Dehradun believe that Pori’s statement is mote political exhibiting his wish to be inducted in the new Dhami cabinet.

However Pauri already has sufficient representation in the governance including assembly speaker Ritu Khanduri, and cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj and Dhan Singh Rawat.

Advertisement