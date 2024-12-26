BJP mandal elections marred by clashes in Chhattisgarh, key appointments cancelled

Infighting and allegations of favoritism have overshadowed the BJP’s mandal elections in Chhattisgarh, where appointments for mandal presidents have been cancelled in Raipur, Gariaband, and Pendra following violent protests by party workers. Videos of clashes, including physical altercations among BJP members, have gone viral on social media, tarnishing the party’s image. The chaos has sparked sharp criticism from the Congress, which called the elections a “mockery of democracy.”

The BJP, which is holding elections across 477 mandals in the state, faced turmoil in several districts. In Raipur’s Mana area, workers protested the appointment of Bhimwant Nishad, a former Congress member who recently joined the BJP. Agitated party workers accused senior leaders of sidelining loyal party workers. Similar dissent erupted in Gariaband’s Jhakhrapara and Marwahi (South), where disputes over candidate selection escalated into confrontations.

During the election process, party workers alleged favoritism, with some accusing senior party leaders of prioritising their loyalists over deserving candidates. In Gariaband, conflicting announcements regarding appointments fuelled the unrest. Senior BJP leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao and state president Kiran Singh Deo, have acknowledged the disputes and assured that they will be resolved promptly.

The Congress wasted no time in attacking the BJP over the fiasco. Chhattisgarh Congress spokesperson Dhananjay Singh Thakur accused the BJP of being riddled with factionalism and losing its grip on discipline. “From Bastar to Balrampur, BJP workers are fighting publicly, tearing each other’s clothes, and making a mockery of democracy. The so-called discipline of the BJP is nothing but a myth. These elections are driven by money and favoritism, not democratic principles,” Thakur alleged. The Congress also ridiculed the BJP by sharing videos of the clashes on social media, claiming that the scenes reflected the party’s inability to maintain internal harmony.

BJP state president Kiran Singh Deo downplayed the incidents, describing them as minor issues in an otherwise smooth election process. “With 477 mandals, it is natural to have some disagreements. This is a large organisation, and such challenges are expected. We are committed to resolving all disputes before the December 30 deadline for finalising the appointments,” he said.

Deo criticised Congress for its remarks, calling them baseless. “The Congress should focus on its own organisational failures. Have they ever conducted elections for their party positions? The BJP is a democratic organisation, and any internal issues will be addressed transparently and promptly,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao echoed similar sentiments, assuring party workers that their grievances would be addressed. “Our tradition involves grassroots consultations, and every effort is made to ensure the best candidates are chosen for party positions,” he added.

The ongoing disputes pose a challenge to the BJP’s leadership in Chhattisgarh, as it seeks to maintain unity ahead of upcoming electoral battles. While the party’s leaders have pledged swift resolutions, the infighting has provided ammunition to the Congress and raised questions about the BJP’s internal cohesion.

Meanwhile, in Chhattisgarh’s political landscape, all eyes are on whether the BJP can effectively address the ongoing organisational challenges and restore order within its ranks. The internal discord not only puts the party’s commitment to democratic processes under scrutiny but also creates opportunities for the opposition to capitalise on the situation. This unrest could potentially benefit the opposition in the upcoming local bodies elections, influencing voter sentiment and the party’s overall organisational strength in the state.