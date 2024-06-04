BJP makes a hat-trick in Himachal winning all 4 LS seats

The BJP in Himachal Pradesh made a hat-trick by winning all the four Lok Sabha (LS) constituencies for the third consecutive time on Tuesday.

The four Lok Sabha constituencies include Kangra, Hamirpur, Shimla and Mandi all having 17 Assembly constituencies each.

The most followed Mandi parliamentary constituency (PC) where Congress candidate Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh was pitted against BJP candidate Bollywood actress Kangna Ranaut.

Mandi seat with 10 candidates in the fray, witnessed highest 73 percent polling percentage, had Kangna Ranaut bagging 53,70022 votes, while Vikramaditya Singh got 462267 votes. She won Singh by a margin of 74,755 votes.

Union Minister Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, BJP candidate from Hamirpur PC that had 12 contests, defeated his nearest rival Congress candidate Satpal Singh Raizada by a margin of 1,82,357 votes.

Anurag Thakur got 607068 votes, while Satpal Singh Raizada got 424711 votes.

Thakur is seeking a fifth consecutive victory from this constituency, considered as the BJP bastion, Hamirpur PC observed a polling percentage of 72 percent.

Former BJP State president, Suresh Kumar Kashyap BJP candidate contesting elections from Shimla PC reserved for Scheduled Caste for second time, won against Congress candidate Vinod Sultanpuri by a margin of 90548 votes. Shimla PC had witnessed a polling percentage of 71 percent.

Amongst the 10 candidates in fray, Rajeev Bhardwaj BJP candidate won from Kangra PC by getting 632793 votes. He defeated his nearest rival former Union Minister Anand Sharma Congress candidate by a margin of 251895 votes. Sharma got 380898 votes. The polling percentage in the Kangra PC was 68 percent.

Himachal witnessed voter turnout of approximately 70 percent in the single phase of elections on June 1.