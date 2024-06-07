BJP lost at least 17 LS seats in UP where BSP polled impressively

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost at least 17 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh where Mayawati led BSP polled impressively. Some of the prominent seats among them where the saffron party lost were Muzaffarnagar, Kheri, Mohanlalganj, and Sultanpur.

The BSP, which was accused of being B-Team of the BJP, had fielded candidates in all 80 Lok Sabha seats. It had put up 35 Muslim candidates but could not win even a single seat, though garnered 9.36 per cent of votes polled in the polls.

In Sultanpur seat, Maneka Gandhi lost by a margin of 43,175 votes whereas the BSP candidate received 1,63,025 votes there. Maneka and the winning SP candidate Rambhual Nishad received over 4 lakh votes each.

Advertisement

Another major loss for the BJP was in Kheri where Ajay Kumar Mishra ‘Teni’ lost by a margin of 34,329 votes. Mishra secured 5,23,036 votes against SP candidate Utkarsh Verma who bagged 5,57,365 votes. Here also, BSP candidate Anshay Kalra bagged 1,10,460 votes.

In Muzaffarnagar, Union Minister Sanjeev Kumar Balyan lost to SP’s Harendra Singh Malik by 24,672 votes. Balyan got 4,46,049 votes against Malik’s 4,70,721 votes. BSP candidate Dara Singh Prajapati polled 1,43,707 votes.

In Fatehpur, Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti lost to Samajwadi Party’s Naresh Chandra Uttam Patel by 33,199 votes. BSP candidate Manish Singh Sachan polled 90,970 votes.

In Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha seat, Union Minister Kaushal Kishore lost to SP candidate RK Chaudhary by a margin of 70,292 votes. BSP candidate Rajesh Kumar got 88,461 votes.

In Azamgarh, BJP’s Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua lost by 1,61,035 votes while the BSP candidate got 1,79839 votes. SP’s Dharmendra Yadav wreted this seat from the BJP.

In Ballia, BJP candidate Neeraj Shekhar lost by a margin of 43384 votes where the BSP candidate got 85,205 votes. In Etah, BJP candidate Rajveer Singh, son of former Chief Minister late Kalyan Singh, lost by a margin of 27,309 votes whereas the BSP candidate got 71,011votes.

The long list of seats that BJP lost in Uttar Pradesh where BSP polled significantly also included Budaun, Aonla, Lalganj, Ghosi, Ambedkar Nagar, Basti, Etawah, Azamgarh and Banda.

The SP too lost a couple of seats where the BSP polled impressively. These seats are Phulpur, Farrukhabad and a few others.