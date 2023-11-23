BJP leaders made hate speech to disturb Rajasthan’s harmony: CM Gehlot

On the last day of campaigning for the November 25 Rajasthan Assembly poll, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday alleged all BJP leaders speak the same language of hatred and incite people to disturb the peaceful atmosphere.

Addressing a press conference here, he said, “From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the other BJP ministers and leaders, they have all attacked Rajasthan. But the public understands this. They will give a befitting reply to the saffron party in this election.”

On beheading of a tailor in Udaipur, he categorically said, “The person who killed Kanhaiya was a BJP worker.”

Advertisement

Asked about Modi’s recent statement on late Rajesh Pilot, the chief minister said, “Now they have brought late Rajesh Pilot. They are also giving statements on what happened inside the Congress. They (BJP) provoked the Gurjar community. During the BJP rule, 72 Gurjars were killed in firing during the reservation movement.

“Farmers were also killed in firing in Sohela. Leave alone firing, not even a single lathi charge took place against the Gurjar during my rule,” he argued.

Meanwhile, the Youth Congress said, “Prime Minister. The family of late Rajesh Pilot ji and @SachinPilot has always been Congress party. Sachin Pilot is a strong pillar of the Congress Party. You should not resort to the name of late pilot ji to mislead the public,”

Sachin Pilot also released a video clip requesting Modi not to comment on his father.