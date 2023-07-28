BJP leader Vinod Sharma resigns citing violence in Manipur

Vinod Sharma, a leader of the Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has taken a tough decision by resigning from his position. He expressed that the ongoing violence in Manipur has brought shame to India on the global stage. Speaking to news agencies on Thursday, July 27, BJP leader Vinod Sharma said he made this decision with a heavy heart.

Sharma highlighted the unfortunate statement made by Manipur’s chief minister, N. Biren Singh, who seemed to downplay the severity of some of the recent incidents in the North eastern state. Sharma’s concerns were specifically linked to the disturbing video that went viral, showing two Kuki women being paraded naked in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on May 4, amid ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally addressed the issue after 79 days of silence of the state and his party, but his response was criticized for not adequately addressing the overall violence and lawlessness in the state. Opposition MPs demanded a statement from the prime minister during the Monsoon Session, leading to several adjournments.

In his resignation letter pasted as a banner in Patna, Bihar, Vinod Sharma held Chief Minister N. Biren Singh responsible for the ongoing violence in Manipur. He also accused the prime minister of protecting Singh in this incident. Sharma felt disheartened to work under such leadership and, therefore, chose to resign, as stated by him in the letter.

The Janata Dal (United) also criticized the BJP, sharing the text of Sharma’s resignation letter on Twitter. This comes after Mizoram BJP vice-president, R. Vanramchhuanga, resigned earlier this month, accusing both the Union and state governments of supporting the burning down of churches in Manipur. It seems that these resignations reflect a growing sense of concern and dissatisfaction within the BJP ranks over the handling of the current situation in Manipur.