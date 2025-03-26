BJP leader shot dead in Ranchi, party calls for citywide bandh today

Ranchi was rocked by a broad daylight assassination on Tuesday as BJP leader and former district council member Anil Tiger was shot dead at Kanke Chowk. The assailants fired at him from a close range, targeting his head before fleeing the scene.

He was rushed to RIMS Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

The killing sparked instant protests with angry locals blocking the road at Kanke Chowk, demanding swift action in the case.

The police acted swiftly, arrested the shooter from Manatu Ring Road and launched an investigation. Preliminary inquiries point to a land dispute as the possible motive, but officials are yet to rule out other angles.

The murder has raised serious concerns about the law-and-order situation in Jharkhand, drawing sharp criticism from the opposition.

The BJP ashed out at the state government, holding it responsible for the deteriorating security situation. Party leaders, including state president and Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi accused the government of fostering lawlessness, where neither public representatives nor ordinary citizens are safe. He alleged that police officials are deeply entrenched in land dealings, shielding criminals instead of maintaining law and order.

The he BJP has called for Ranchi bandh on March 27, urging traders, citizens, and various organizations to support the protest against rising crime in the state. The party saw a pattern in the killing of its leaders, citing the murder of Jeetu Ram Munda in Ormanjhi as part of a larger conspiracy.

BJP spokesperson Ramakant Mahato alleged that a “jungle raj” had taken roots in the state, where criminals strike with impunity while law enforcement remains ineffective. He accused the government of amending police regulations to enable corruption and criminal activities.

Several senior BJP leaders, including Karmveer Singh, MP Aditya Sahu, Dr. Pradeep Verma, Manoj Singh, Rakesh Prasad, Vikas Preetam, Bhanu Pratap Shahi, Neelkanth Singh Munda, and Saroj Singh, expressed their condolences, demanding immediate justice for Anil Tiger’s family.

The murder took place even as Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta was presiding over a law-and-order review meeting, raising serious concerns about policing effectiveness in the state. Ranchi Rural SP Sumit Kumar Agarwal stated that investigations are ongoing, with further arrests likely.

The killing has sparked outrage among residents, who question how such a crime could take place in a high-traffic area of the capital. With the BJP gearing up for a showdown with the state government and public anger mounting, the citywide bandh on March 27 is expected to be a crucial moment in the unfolding political and law-and-order crisis in Jharkhand.